Irish premier offers Ireland’s help to Spain in wake of fatal flooding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Ireland’s premier has expressed his condolences on the deaths of at least 158 people in Spain following flash flooding.

Spain’s worst natural disaster in generations has left a trail of destruction in the south and east of the country, resulting in cars piled on top of one another, uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Taoiseach Simon Harris was in contact with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday evening to express Ireland’s “horror and sorrow” at the number of people who have lost their lives.

Mr Harris said the emerging stories of loss and injury are heartbreaking and said Ireland would “help in every way we can”.

Mr Sanchez thanked the people of Ireland for their solidarity and kindness.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said this week that the floods were “illustrative of the worsening climate situation”.

He said: “I think it points to the need for stronger adaptation across Europe, within Ireland as well, given the impacts that climate change is now having.

“The indications are that climate change is here, it’s happening, so we’ve got to adapt.”

An analysis by World Weather Attribution has found that the rainfall was about 12% heavier and twice as likely compared with the 1.3-degree cooler pre-industrial climate.

The scientists said that while analysis is not a full and detailed attribution study, climate change is the most likely explanation.