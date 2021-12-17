Man arrested after woman found dead near pond in Pembrokeshire

The woman was discovered on Friday morning and has not yet been identified.

Bronwen Weatherby
Friday 17 December 2021 14:16
Police line do not cross (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead near a pond in Pembrokeshire Wales.

The woman was discovered at Pembroke Mill Pond shortly after 4am on Friday morning.

She has not yet been identified and the area around the pond remains cordoned off to members of the public.

Dyfed-Powys Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Detectives say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Inquiries are continuing.

