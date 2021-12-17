Man arrested after woman found dead near pond in Pembrokeshire
The woman was discovered on Friday morning and has not yet been identified.
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead near a pond in Pembrokeshire Wales.
The woman was discovered at Pembroke Mill Pond shortly after 4am on Friday morning.
She has not yet been identified and the area around the pond remains cordoned off to members of the public.
Dyfed-Powys Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
Detectives say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.
Inquiries are continuing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.