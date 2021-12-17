Man arrested after woman found dead near pond in Pembrokeshire

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead near a pond in Pembrokeshire Wales.

The woman was discovered at Pembroke Mill Pond shortly after 4am on Friday morning.

She has not yet been identified and the area around the pond remains cordoned off to members of the public.

Dyfed-Powys Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Detectives say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Inquiries are continuing.