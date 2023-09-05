Driver trapped following collision between bus and car

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a 52-seater bus and a car, which left a driver trapped.

Fire crews are working to remove the driver who is trapped following the collision on the Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The Mid and West Wales Fire Service said the emergency services responded at 2.19pm on Tuesday to the incident in Pembroke Dock.

“Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one 52-seater bus and one private motor vehicle,” a spokesman said.

“Many of the bus passengers are suffering with various injuries.

“One driver is currently severely trapped, crews are currently working to extract the trapped driver as well as administering first aid.”

Firefighters from the Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth were called to the scene as well as the air ambulance and Dyfed-Powys Police.

A police spokeswoman said the incident had been downgraded from a major incident.

“Police are in attendance at a road traffic collision which occurred on the A477 near the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock at about 2.15pm on September 5,” they said.

“The A477 is currently closed between the Honeyborough roundabout and the Pembroke roundabout and road users are advised to take an alternative route.”