Two people killed and three seriously injured in fatal car crash
One adult and two children remain in hospital.
An elderly man and woman have died and three people, including two children, have been seriously injured after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday, police have confirmed.
The accident happened in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.
In a statement the force said: “Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries.
“Their next of kin has been informed.
“One adult and two children have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
The pile-up happened on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands and involved a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini.
Five emergency ambulances and two rapid response vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service, together with a crew from Cardiff’s Wales Air Ambulance base, responded to the incident.
The three injured people were taken by road to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.
The road was closed for more than eight hours while an investigation got under way before being reopened by 1.45am.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to PS Paul Owen-Williams at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.