Penguin killed by fox in zoo enclosure
The other penguins at Edinburgh Zoo were not harmed in the attack.
The oldest penguin at Edinburgh Zoo has died after she was attacked by a fox which broke into her enclosure.
Mrs Wolowitz, a Northern Rockhopper, died aged 35 following the incident on Wednesday night.
The zoo said the other penguins in the colony were not hurt and are doing well.
In a social media post late on Thursday, the zoo said: “We know so many of you loved Mrs Wolowitz, our oldest penguin.
“Sadly, we lost her last night after a fox broke into our penguin enclosure. Thankfully, the rest of our colony are unharmed and are doing well.
“Her massive personality will be missed.”
The zoo said its expert teams check the enclosures daily for signs of damage but there is always a risk that wild animals will break in.
It added: “We are looking at what we can do to further reinforce the boundary.”
The penguins’ rock colony at the zoo is home to three species, with more than 100 penguins.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.