‘Shine a spotlight on stories of strength’: Harry calls for awards nominations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has called on the public to nominate inspirational children and young people with complex medical needs for awards, encouraging them to “shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage”.

The WellChild awards annual ceremony celebrates the inspiring qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people as well as those who support and care for them.

At last year’s event at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, Harry hailed a group of “little legends” for “uplifting all those around you”, with famous faces such as Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster watching.

They allow us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage that they demonstrate every single day Harry

Harry, who has been patron of the WellChild charity for more than 15 years, said in a video message on the charity’s website: “The WellChild Awards recognise and celebrate the growing number of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom, as well as those who go the extra mile to care for them.

“They allow us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage that they demonstrate every single day. And this year is especially significant as we celebrate the 20th WellChild Awards.

“It is a true privilege to honour the bravery and compassion of this incredible community. And to make this happen, we need your help to nominate the exceptional people who inspire you every single day.

“Your support can make all the difference. Please join us in recognising the amazing individuals who will be honoured at the 2025 WellChild Awards.”

Nominations can be entered online at www.wellchild.org.uk/awards until March 9 and entries will be judged by an expert panel including former winners and child health professionals.

As the number of those facing such challenges continues to grow, the 2025 WellChild Awards provide a unique platform to raise awareness of the immense challenges they face and honour their remarkable spirit Matt James, WellChild chief executive

The categories for nominations are: Inspirational Child or Young Person, Inspirational Sibling, Nurse, Outstanding Professional and Inspirational Parent Carer.

The charity’s chief executive, Matt James, said: “This year marks the 20th WellChild Awards, in association with (pharmaceutical giant) GSK, a milestone that highlights more than two decades of celebrating the extraordinary resilience of children and young people in the UK living with long-term, complex medical needs.

“As the number of those facing such challenges continues to grow, the 2025 WellChild Awards provide a unique platform to raise awareness of the immense challenges they face and honour their remarkable spirit.

“They also shine a spotlight on the unwavering dedication of those who support them – from siblings and parent carers to the professionals who go above and beyond to help these remarkable children and young people to thrive.”