Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mordaunt: I will keep calm and carry on following resignation of Liz Truss

The Commons Leader came third in the Tory leadership contest over the summer.

Ben Hatton
Thursday 20 October 2022 15:25
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Jacob King/PA)
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Penny Mordaunt has insisted she will “keep calm and carry on” as she was teased about her leadership ambitions following Liz Truss’s resignation.

The Conservative minister was in the Commons when Ms Truss appeared in Downing Street to announce her resignation as Conservative Party leader.

Ms Mordaunt came third in the leadership contest over the summer and narrowly missed out on a place in the head-to-head phase between Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak.

She later backed Ms Truss over the former chancellor Mr Sunak.

Asked in the chamber about Ms Truss’s resignation and the state of the Government, Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt said: “I am going to keep calm and carry on – and I would suggest everyone else do the same.”

Recommended

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain (North East Fife) joked that she wanted to ask Ms Mordaunt if she “wants to make any statement of intent in relation to her future candidacy for leader of her party”, before focusing her question on international aid.

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans later said it had been “another momentous day in British politics” as the Commons pressed on with its scheduled business despite the drama outside.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in