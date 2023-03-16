MP calls for hygiene bins in men’s toilets for those experiencing incontinence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An MP has called for hygiene bins to be installed in men’s toilets for those who experience urinary incontinence.

Margaret Ferrier told the Commons that a typical side effect of treatment for prostate cancer, the most common one in men, is the loss of bladder control.

Speaking during business questions, the Independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West added: “One in 25 men over 40 experience urinary incontinence and one in 20 men over 60 experience fistula incontinence generally, but there is no statutory requirement for sanitary bins in men’s toilets, something my constituents have voiced concerns about.

“Will the Leader of the House schedule on a debate in Government time when the need for equal access to hygiene bins in public toilets?”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt replied: “It’s a very interesting and important point that she raises. I will certainly raise this with the two prime departments that are concerned and see whether in terms of good practice guidelines that they may know about, there are such things.

“I think she knows how to apply for a debate and I think it would help raise some awareness about these particular issues, which will be a concern to half the population.”

Ms Ferrier’s comments come after Prostate Cancer UK launched the “Boys need Bins” campaign in February, calling for people to write to their MP to raise awareness of male incontinence and calling for better facilities for men.

Chiara De Biase, director of support and influencing at Prostate Cancer UK, told the PA news agency: “Prostate Cancer UK are dedicated to saving and improving the lives of men affected by prostate cancer.

“This includes working with scientists, researchers, policymakers and businesses to help men live well after treatment and to improve the facilities on offer for men dealing with incontinence.

“As a vital part of this work, we are lobbying the Government for changes in legislation to ensure men have access to facilities to dispose of incontinence products easily, hygienically and discreetly. We say Boys need Bins.”