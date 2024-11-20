Penny Mordaunt urges close US-UK links as she takes up global development role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Penny Mordaunt, the former Conservative minister, has a new job leading a campaign group promoting the UK’s role in global aid.

The ex-MP has urged the Government not to pivot away from the US on defence and development, as she prepares to take over as chairwoman of the Coalition for Global Prosperity.

The non-profit organisation brings together political, military, business and faith leaders with the aim of promoting the UK as a “force for good” around the world in international aid and development.

We should face the future with confidence. But if we are to be successful in meeting the challenges we face, then we must stay engaged and in partnership with our closest ally Penny Mordaunt

Ms Mordaunt served as leader of the House of Commons under the last Tory government, and was previously defence secretary.

She became well-known among the public for her ceremonial role in the King’s coronation in 2023, in which she carried a sword as part of her duties to the Privy Council as lord president of the council.

The former MP lost her Portsmouth North seat in the summer general election.

The former minister will take up her new job in January 2025, and will use it to make the case for the UK to keep its transatlantic partnership with the US at the heart of defence, development and diplomatic efforts.

Ms Mordaunt said: “People look at the US election result with pessimism – including Labour’s frontbench. I don’t. Record numbers voted. Democracy is alive and well.

“We should face the future with confidence. But if we are to be successful in meeting the challenges we face, then we must stay engaged and in partnership with our closest ally.

“When Britain and America thrive, so does the rest of the world.”