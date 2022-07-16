What the papers say – July 16

Potentially fatal heat across much of the UK and a politician’s plea for honesty are splashed across the papers.

The Met Office has issued its first red alert for a heatwave and there are fears thousands may die, reports The Guardian.

The story is also covered by the Daily Mirror and i, while The Independent reports many schools will close and the NHS will experience “extreme” pressure as the temperature nears 40C.

Meanwhile, back on the hustings where Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt touts her credentials in The Daily Telegraph and rival Liz Truss tells the Daily Mail she is considering a tax cut of £2,500 for families.

Rishi Sunak’s “plea for honesty” at the candidates’ debate as he accused Ms Mordaunt and Ms Truss of being irresponsible leads The Times.

Boris Johnson offers some advice in the Daily Express to his successor, saying they must “finish the Brexit job” and “protect his legacy” on Ukraine.

Mr Johnson is set to offer pay rises averaging about 5% to millions of public sector workers amid fears of ongoing industrial action, according to FT Weekend.

And the Daily Star looks to the coast as it says “we’re gonna need a bigger lilo” with research showing global warning will bring great white sharks to Britain.