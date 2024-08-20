Ministers urge pension credit sign-up as winter fuel payments scaled back

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ministers have launched a campaign to urge those who still qualify to secure winter fuel payments as Government plans are expected to strip away the energy benefit from millions of elderly people.

Pensioners are being urged to check if they are eligible for pension credit, which qualifies them for the winter fuel payment worth up to £300.

They would need to apply by December 21, the last date for making a backdated claim for pension credit, to receive the fuel payment.

The £22 billion black hole in the public finances we have inherited has required us to take difficult decisions, but I am determined to ensure low-income pensioners are supported Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall

Around 1.4 million pensioners are already receiving pension credit but the Department for Work and Pensions estimates up to 880,000 further households are eligible for the support.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall will work with local authorities and charities for a “pension credit week of action” in September and aim to identify eligible households yet to claim.

Ms Kendall said: “The £22 billion black hole in the public finances we have inherited has required us to take difficult decisions, but I am determined to ensure low-income pensioners are supported.

“That’s why I urge any pensioner, or their loved ones, to check if they could get pension credit.

“This government remains completely committed to pensioners which is why we’re protecting the income of over 12 million pensioners through the triple lock.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled plans last month to introduce means testing for the winter fuel payment, which was previously open to everyone above state pension age.

The policy is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the payment by around 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving some £1.4 billion this financial year.

The payment is a devolved matter in Scotland and Northern Ireland.