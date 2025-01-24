Fact check: New bill suggests benefits cheats could face driving ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claims have circulated on social media about the forthcoming Public Authorities (Fraud, Error and Recovery) Bill.

One stated that: “Labour will take the driving licences off those on benefits who have no job, no income and no savings to repay benefits.”

Another claimed: “Benefit cheats could lose driving licences. Someone innocently exceeding Carer’s earning limit charged with fraud, can’t drive, may not be able to work, can’t support family, needs more benefits.”

Evaluation

A new bill would allow the Government to apply to a court to disqualify people from driving if they repeatedly refuse to reimburse the Government for money they have incorrectly received.

People will only be banned from driving if they owe more than £1,000 and only if the court is satisfied that they have the means to pay back the debt. They also cannot be suspended from driving if they need to drive to earn a living or if they have another essential need to drive.

The facts

Both claims included a video of employment minister Alison McGovern being interviewed on Sky News.

In the interview Ms McGovern said plans are being put in place to recover money that has been incorrectly claimed from the public purse.

“At the moment we can get money back through the benefits system – if people are claiming Universal Credit or other things – we can get money back through PAYE, through HMRC,” she said.

“But for some people, if they’re really determined not to give that money back, and they’re not on benefits or on PAYE, then we need the ability to take that money from bank accounts.

“And finally, if they really still are so determined that they won’t give the money back we will apply to the courts to disqualify them from driving. That’s a power that already exists in the Child Maintenance Service, so we know it works.”

These powers will be introduced through Schedule 6 of the Public Authorities (Fraud, Error and Recovery) Bill. That section gives the Government the power to apply to the court to disqualify someone from driving.

That can only happen if the amount the Government is trying to recover from that person is £1,000 or more, and the person cannot be suspended if they need to drive to earn a living, or have another “essential need” for a driving licence.

The court will grant the suspension if it is satisfied that “the liable person has has, without reasonable excuse, not paid the recoverable amount.” The court should also be satisfied that the person has the means to comply with the repayment plan.

