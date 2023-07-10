People seek advice for insect bites and stings every seven seconds – NHS

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There has been a “significant” spike in the number of people seeking advice for insect bites, the NHS has said, with people looking for help every seven seconds at a peak.

There were some 261,364 visits to the insect bites and stings page on NHS.uk in June, almost triple the number in June 2022.

NHS England, which runs the website, said there was a particular jump in searches between June 12 and June 18.

It said that during this week there were 91,630 views on the page – the equivalent of about one view every seven seconds.

From June 12 to June 18 many parts of the UK experienced extreme weather from heatwaves to thunderstorms and flash flooding.

Insect bites or stings are not usually serious and get better after a few days, but they can cause infection or serious allergic reaction.

Dame Ruth May, NHS England’s chief nursing officer, said: “We often see a rise in insect bites and stings during the summer months, but the number of people seeking advice from the NHS website has really spiked this year, suggesting there has been a significant increase.

“The NHS website is available 24 hours a day offering advice on a range of conditions including bites and stings. It provides tips on easing swelling and itching, as well as helping people identify more serious symptoms needing urgent medical attention.”

The section of the NHS website offers advice on how to relieve symptoms including bringing down swelling with ice packs and reducing itching with antihistamines as well as pain relief.

People can find out how to identify different bites and stings and get tips on how to remove ticks and stingers.

The page also highlights what people can do if their symptoms may require more help.