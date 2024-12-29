Man to appear in court over fatal hit-and-run in Dublin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man is to appear in court charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in west Dublin in which a husband and wife were killed.

Gardai said a woman has also now been arrested over the incident on Boxing Day.

The victims, named locally as Anthony Hogg, 40, and his wife, Georgina Hogg Moore, 39, were fatally injured in the collision in Blanchardstown Road North at about 5.45pm on Thursday.

Mrs Hogg Moore was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Hogg died later in hospital.

A man in his 40s was arrested on Thursday evening and gardai said he will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice district court in Dublin on Monday.

Gardai have also made a renewed appeal for information.

A spokesman said: “A second individual, a female, has also been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.

“Gardai are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday 26th December 2024 and have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this available to investigating gardai.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station at 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

A vigil was held on Friday at the spot where the couple died, when a group of more than 50 people, some holding balloons, gathered at the site.

Floral tributes have also been left at the scene.