Thousands have taken to the streets of Brighton for the Burning The Clocks parade to mark the winter solstice.

People were invited to make their own paper and willow lanterns and parade them through the streets towards a bonfire on Brighton beach.

The evening included fireworks and burning of a giant effigy on the sand.