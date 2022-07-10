Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Britons head to coast to cool off as temperatures soar

The hot weather is expected to continue into next week.

Pa
Sunday 10 July 2022 17:10
People enjoy the warm weather at Brighton beach in West Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
People enjoy the warm weather at Brighton beach in West Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Britons flocked to the coast on Sunday as much of the country sweltered in soaring temperatures.

The hot weather is expected to continue into next week, with temperatures set to soar above 32C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

Beaches, lakes and rivers were busy as people looked to keep cool in the summer sun.

People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
Rosie Elms, co-owner of Lordington Lavender in West Sussex, gathers bunches of lavender on her and her husband’s farm near Chichester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Kayan the orangutan licks a frozen juice bottle at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)
People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
A surfer rides the waves in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

A heat-health alert has also been issued for some regions, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The UK Health Security Agency warning will be in force from July 11 until July 15, including regions in the South East and East of England.

People in pedalos on the Serpentine, Hyde Park, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)
A man on a jet ski takes to the water in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
People canoe along the Chichester Canal near Hunston in West Sussex (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
People jet ski in the Solent near Southsea in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
A man paddles away in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in