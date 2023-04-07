Communities unite to form human chain at peace wall to mark accord’s anniversary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People from across Northern Ireland’s divided communities have come together at one of the region’s most notorious peace walls to mark the anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Northumberland Street in west Belfast connects the predominantly Catholic and nationalist Falls Road with the mainly Protestant and unionist Shankill Road.

However, it remains divided 25 years after the historic peace accord with two sets of steel gates which are locked at night for security reasons.

On Friday lunch time the former no-man’s land was filled with people forming a human chain across the gates.

Those attending included West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, Lord Mayor Tina Black and Alliance Party councillor Michael Long.

The event was organised by Pastor Jack McKee, whose New Life City Church stands between the two gates.

He said while the agreement has not been perfect, they wanted to mark the fact that the last 25 years were better than the previous 25 years.

“But the tragedy is that even during the past 25 years, there has not been a year gone by in Northern Ireland where someone has not died at the hands of paramilitaries or those connected to them,” he said.

“As we’re singing and praying today, our prayers are beyond this day and that we will see an end to the violence.

“While the peace agreement is not perfect, it’s better than what it was, and our hope now is beyond today, that things will get even better, and the next 25 years will be even better for our children and our children’s children.”