UK Government ‘hoodwinking’ public over GB Energy, says Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister has accused the UK Government of “hoodwinking” the public over GB Energy’s ability to bring down bills.

The agency was set up following Labour’s win at the election with the decision made last year to headquarter it in Aberdeen – the oil and gas capital of Europe – with the goal of cutting costs for consumers.

On Monday, GB Energy’s boss, Juergen Maier, said in an interview with Sky News it could take as long as 20 years to meet the pledge to employ 1,000 people, while he also failed to say when bills would begin to fall.

But speaking to broadcasters during a visit to Fife on Monday, John Swinney hit out at the UK Government.

They've been hoodwinking the public about this point John Swinney, First Minister

“I very much support the steps that have been taken by GB Energy, but I think the problem that we’ve got is that the Labour Party, the Labour Government, promised something that GB Energy is not able to deliver,” he told Bauer Radio.

“People were promised lower fuel bills because of GB Energy, the chairman of GB Energy told the media this morning that won’t be able to be realised for some considerable time to come.”

Mr Maier said: “I know that you are asking me for a date as to when I can bring that, but GB Energy has only just been brought into creation and we will bring energy bills down.”

The First Minister added: “People were promised lower fuel bills by the Labour Government and the Labour Government is not delivering them.

“That’s something which causes me enormous concern, because in energy-rich Scotland, why are we paying sky high fuel bills (is) because people have been deceived by the Labour Party.”

Also speaking to journalists on Monday, Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay said the agency was a “con trick”.

“Prior to the election, they couldn’t even tell us what GB Energy was going to be, other than a plaque on a building in Aberdeen,” he said during a visit to Glasgow-based Thales.

“It now turns out that Keir Starmer will be 80 years old before they employ the number of people they say it is going to employ, but I would even take that with a gigantic pinch of salt.”

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman, who represents the north east at Holyrood, said: “GB Energy looks like yet another Westminster white elephant that is designed by businessmen for businessmen.

“If it is not lowering bills or creating jobs then what will it do?

“Energy bills are too high and are stretching people to their limits.

“We must get away from a broken and destructive system that means sky high bills for households and families and chaos for our climate.”