Do you have summer anxiety? Why it’s ok if you’re not living your ‘best life’ every time the sun’s out

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Everything seems brighter when the sun’s out. Dazzling blue skies, long balmy evenings, trees and parks all bushy and lush – what’s not to love? But let’s be honest, summer can bring on some less-than-glowing feelings too.

“There’s a lot in summer anxiety,” says Dr Rachael Molitor, chartered psychologist and lecturer at Coventry University.

“The social media ‘rose-tinted’ view of others’ lives and the fear of missing out (FOMO). Social pressure plays a part here, as invitations to BBQs, parties and gatherings increase as the weather is nice – but one may feel pressure to attend, due to societal norms, whilst still having to fit in the normal work/life balance and commitments you also have, leading to an increase in stress and taking on too much.

“Seeing others living a fabulous summer as well, especially on social media, can be a challenge, when one may feel self-conscious in their pre-summer body, challenges with not being able to attend events/parties due to financial implications, and not feeling they have as ‘cool’ a life as others they see online.”

Sunshine FOMO

Feeling the pressure to ‘make the most’ of summer? (Alamy/PA)

Good weather often seems like a rare treat in this part of the globe, so it’s little wonder everyone wants to make the most of it. But the pressure to fill up your diary with fun stuff, and the spike in FOMO that accompanies it, can be overwhelming.

“Summer often brings a whirlwind of activities and pressure to participate in every event can be overwhelming,” agrees Lorena Bernal, certified life coach and founder of Live Love Better.

“My top tip for navigating FOMO is to listen to your inner voice. Ask yourself, ‘Why do I feel the need to do this?’ Embrace the idea that it’s ok to say no and prioritise rest if that’s what you need. Understand that everyone has different needs and preferences.

Seek your own moments of joy (Alamy/PA)

“Seek joy in simple pleasures – like waking up without an alarm, enjoying a leisurely breakfast, or having meaningful conversations with loved ones. Remember, you don’t have to prove anything to anyone — just enjoy each moment for what it is.”

Comparison traps

At the other end of the scale, it can be a real downer if it seems like everyone else is out there living their best summer life, while your phone isn’t pinging with invitations, or you can’t afford festivals and holidays.

What you see online is often a curated version of reality...

“It’s easy to fall into the trap of comparing your summer to others’, especially with the highlight reels on social media. To move away from this, focus on what brings you joy,” says Bernal. “Realise that what you see online is often a curated version of reality. People who are truly enjoying their moments aren’t preoccupied with capturing and sharing them.

“Ask yourself what you genuinely enjoy and pursue those activities, whether alone or with others. Joy doesn’t come from the grandeur of the moment, but from appreciating and embracing each experience as it comes. Shift your perspective to gratitude and make the most of every moment, no matter how simple it may seem.”

Could it be summer SAD?

While we mostly associate seasonal affective disorder (SAD) with the winter months – when it’s believed the lack of daylight triggers a form of depression in some people – sometimes the same can occur in summer. So, if you notice a significant, ongoing change in your mood with the onset of summer, it could be worth considering whether something else is going on.

“Summer SAD is unique in that there’s usually a noticeable increase in severity and intensity of symptoms during the summer months,” says Lisa Gunn, mental health prevention lead at Nuffield Health. “Although SAD during summer is rarer than in winter, it’s estimated around 10% of all SAD cases occur during the warmer months.”

Seasonal depression can occur in summer too (Alamy/PA)

Symptoms can vary from person to person but include depression, anxiety, fatigue, increased stress and aggression. People may lose interest in socialising and things they usually enjoy, Gunn notes, while appetite changes, trouble sleeping and difficulty concentrating are also common.

“Symptoms of depression or any mental health problem should always be explored with a professional if they persist and have a negative impact on your day-to-day life,” adds Gunn – a doctor will be able to discuss whether any assessments or treatment might be suitable.

Self-help measures can also help. As well as trying to get plenty of sleep and exercise, Gunn suggests: “Limit your time in the sun: this doesn’t mean don’t enjoy summer, but make sure you’re not overexerting yourself. Dehydration, sunburn, and general fatigue can all make symptoms of depression worse when it gets hot.

“Don’t beat yourself up,” she adds. “Guilt around saying no and obsessing over FOMO are common feelings when it comes to setting boundaries around your own mental health. But remember that if you suffer with any form of depression, you may need to rearrange your schedule and prioritise events and occasions that work for you. Letting close friends and loved ones know how you’re feeling can be an effective coping strategy in situations like this.”