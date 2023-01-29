French coastguard rescues 83 migrants on UK-bound small boats

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eighty-three migrants on two UK-bound small boats have been rescued in the Channel.

The French coastguard said several small boats tried to cross the Channel on Sunday, with two getting into difficulty off the coast of Gravelines.

On Sunday morning, the coastguard said 54 people had been rescued from one boat and 29 from another.

They were taken to the port of Calais, where they were met by emergency services, according to the translation of a statement from the Prefecture maritime de la Manche et de la mer du Nord.

One person, who was unwell, was given medical attention, the coastguard added.s

It comes after the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said 26 migrants in a small boat crossed the Channel to reach the UK on Saturday.

The total number of migrants to arrive in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year is 991, according to MoD data.