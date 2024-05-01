In Pictures: May Day dawn welcomed by Morris Men and Pagans

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Dawn May Day celebrations have seen a riot of ritual and festivities on display across the UK.

Morris men gathered in Leicester and Hampshire to welcome the start of the month with traditional dances.

And Celtic Pagans took part in Beltane celebrations at Glastonbury Chalice Well to herald the start of the month.

The word Beltane roughly translates as “bright fire” and is an important ritual, which survives today as a Gaelic tradition, where a Beltane bonfire is lit.

Seen as a purifier and healer, people would have walked, danced and jumped over the fire, while farmers would also have driven their cattle between bonfires to cleanse and protect them before being put out into the fields.