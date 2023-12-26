Swimmers don festive outfits for Boxing Day dips for good causes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swimmers have donned festive costumes as they braved the cold to take on Boxing Day dips for good causes.

Across the country – from Folkestone to Hartlepool – people have put on everything from leggings to Santa hats to raise money for charity.

Tom Poole was part of a group of 30 who took a dip in Redcar, where he lives, to raise funds for suicide prevention charity Andy’s Man Club.

“Me and my friends have lost quite a few people through mental health,” the 31-year-old who works in insurance told the PA news agency.

“I’ve lost my sister, which played a part in why I wanted to do the swim today.

“Andy’s Man Club help everyone and I wanted to give a bit back to them and they’ve offered me help before, so it was a worthwhile cause I wanted to help.”

He said the swim was “warmer than expected” and he did not escape wearing something festive.

“I wore leggings and a reindeer hat with a bell on it because I can’t swim and my mum wanted to make sure I did not get lost,” he added.

“It was brilliant and a lot of fun – will 100% do it again next year.”

Eleven-year-old twins Henry and George Riches spent their Boxing Day taking part in a local dip in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.

The pair – who celebrated their birthday on Christmas Day – said the swim was “absolutely freezing”.

Their father Gary Riches, 40, vice principal at Hartlepool College of Further Education, told PA they aimed to raise money to repair the vandalised training nets at their cricket club in Seaton Carew.

The boys wore their “cricket whites” and a Santa hat for the swim, which they did alongside their teammates and coach.

Elsewhere, at the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent, everywhere you looked Santa or his elves were seemingly present.

The Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach saw people turn into characters including Santa and Homer Simpson as they made a beeline for the water.

The link for the cricket team fundraiser can be accessed here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/seatoncarewcricketclub?

The link to Mr Poole’s fundraiser can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/twdw84-we-lose-too-many-men-to-mental-health?