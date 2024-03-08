Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: People across the world honour International Women’s Day

The March 8 event gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Pa
Friday 08 March 2024 15:49
Swimmers take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello in Edinburgh, to mark International Women’s Day (Jane Barlow/PA)
Swimmers take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello in Edinburgh, to mark International Women’s Day (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

People across the globe have come together to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The March 8 event gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

International Women’s Day is a public holiday in several countries.

The UN observes the holiday in connection with a particular issue, campaign, or theme in women’s rights.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in