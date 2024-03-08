In Pictures: People across the world honour International Women’s Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People across the globe have come together to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The March 8 event gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

International Women’s Day is a public holiday in several countries.

The UN observes the holiday in connection with a particular issue, campaign, or theme in women’s rights.