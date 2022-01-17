Three men dead after crash on A1
Cambridgeshire Police said the accident, which involved three vehicles, happened in the early hours of Sunday on the northbound A1 near Stamford.
Three men have died following a crash on the A1 near Stamford in Lincolnshire.
Cambridgeshire Police said the three-vehicle crash happened just before 1am on Sunday morning on the A1 northbound near Wothorpe.
The crash involved a blue VW Golf a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery.
Police said three men aged 34, 25 and 38 died at the scene and two people were taken to hospital, where they remain with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for dashcam footage and asking that anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch.
People can contact the force on web chat, online forms or by calling 101 and quoting incident 24 of January 16.
