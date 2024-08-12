In Pictures: UK tries to keep cool as heat warning issued on year’s hottest day

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
People sought out water and shade as they tried to keep cool during what has been declared the hottest day of the year for the UK so far.
There was a sharp peak of heat and humidity on Monday, with temperatures soaring as high as 34.8C in Cambridge and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing several yellow heat health warnings for parts of England.
Temperatures are expected return to average levels on Tuesday, according to the Met Office, which also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms on Monday for northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
