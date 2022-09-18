Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Mourners urged not to set off to join queue for Queen’s lying in state

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it will announce later on Sunday when the queue will close.

Laura Parnaby
Sunday 18 September 2022 11:30
Members of the public in the queue next to the River Thames near Bermondsey, London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (James Manning/PA)
Members of the public in the queue next to the River Thames near Bermondsey, London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

People have been urged not to set off from home to join the queue for the Queen’s lying in state, which is due to close on Sunday.

Thousands of people have made the steady pilgrimage across central London to pay their respects to the late monarch over the past four days.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said it will announce later on Sunday when the queue will close.

At 9.30am on Sunday, the department said: “A decision will be taken today on when entry to the queue for Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State will close as it reaches final capacity.

Recommended

“Queue times are already 13.5 hours and may increase.

“To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue.”

At 10am, the DCMS said the wait time had increased to at least 14 hours.

A steady stream of mourners continued to pass along Lambeth Palace Road in south London under sunny skies on Sunday morning.

The London Ambulance Service said it treated 368 patients along the route on Saturday, of whom 55 were taken to hospital.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in