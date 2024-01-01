Jump to content

In Pictures: Revellers take the plunge with New Year’s Day dip in icy waters

People also enjoyed a street parade in London on the first day of 2024.

Monday 01 January 2024 16:31
People up and down Britain marked the new year with a dip in freezing waters (Joe Giddens/PA)
The new year has arrived with a splash as thrillseekers up and down the country took part in annual dips in freezing waters to raise money for charity.

From the Loony Dook in Scotland to the New Year’s Day Dip in Gosport, revellers in fancy dress and swimming outfits took the plunge.

Thousands of people also enjoyed the New Year’s Day Parade in London, which started at Green Park and finished at Westminster.

