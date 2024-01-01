In Pictures: Revellers take the plunge with New Year’s Day dip in icy waters

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The new year has arrived with a splash as thrillseekers up and down the country took part in annual dips in freezing waters to raise money for charity.

From the Loony Dook in Scotland to the New Year’s Day Dip in Gosport, revellers in fancy dress and swimming outfits took the plunge.

Thousands of people also enjoyed the New Year’s Day Parade in London, which started at Green Park and finished at Westminster.