What the papers say – July 14

England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain features heavily on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Mail on Sunday, Sunday Express and Sunday People lead on Sunday’s match in Berlin.

The Sunday Mirror, Sun on Sunday and Daily Star Sunday all lead on England’s “date with destiny”.

The Sunday Telegraph updated its front page to lead on Donald Trump, who was rushed off the stage at a rally in Pennsylvania after gunshots rang through the crowd.

The Observer leads on Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for a “rooftop revolution” to see millions more homes fitted with solar panels to reduce energy bills and usher in a new era of clean energy.

The Independent reports on the Nursing and Midwifery Council, which has launched an investigation amid claims a third of universities may have released trainee nurses to work in public health before completing hundreds of hours of mandatory training.

The Sunday Times reports that the new Labour government will feature plans to set up a truancy register to help identify pupils skipping school in the King’s speech.