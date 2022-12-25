Ho, ho, ho that’s cold: Swimmers mark Christmas Day with bracing dips

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People across the UK have braved the temperatures and gone swimming outdoors to kick off their Christmas Day celebrations.

Hardy swimmers could be seen taking a dip in festive hats and costumes in The Serpentine, in London’s Hyde Park, early on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, people in Tynemouth, in the North East, wore bikinis, swimming shorts and Father Christmas hats as they entered the sea at King Edward’s Bay.

Temperatures at around 8am were 6C in northern parts of the country, while it was slightly warmer in the south at 10C, the Met Office said.

Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club took part in the Peter Pan Cup 100 yard race at 9am, which has been held every Christmas Day since 1864.

Some were dressed as Christmas elves, while others donned Santa hats.

Some of those at Boscombe beach in Dorset also wore fancy dress while taking their early morning dips in a swim that raises money for Macmillan Caring Locally.

Meanwhile, in Birmingham, Blackroot Pool in Sutton Park hosted dozens of swimmers.