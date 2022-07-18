In Pictures: One of the hottest days ever as heatwave set to intensify further
The current UK temperature record looks almost certain to fall on Tuesday.
The UK has experienced one of its hottest days ever, putting pressure on transport and health services, with the Met Office warning of worse to come.
The mercury hit 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, making it the hottest day of the year and the third hottest day on record, after 38.7C in Cambridge in 2019 and 38.5C in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.
The current UK temperature record looks almost certain to fall on Tuesday, when temperatures could reach a “crazy” 41C in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, and hit 40C in London.
