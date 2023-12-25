Christmas swimmers enjoy milder conditions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People across the country enjoyed milder conditions as they went swimming outdoors to kick off their Christmas Day celebrations.

Some members of the Serpentine Swimming Club who took part in the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas Day at the Serpentine, in Hyde Park, central London, wore Santa hats for their festive dip.

The race is believed to be the world’s oldest continuously contested swimming competition, having been run since 1864.

It has been associated with the author JM Barrie since 1903 when he donated the Peter Pan Cup.

The air temperature in London was a mild 12C, meaning the swimmers faced less of a chill than in previous years.

Meanwhile, in Tynemouth, North Tyneside, smaller groups took to the North Sea for a bracing swim.

The sea was calm and around 6C, slightly cooler than the air temperature on the North East coast on Christmas Day.

And in Felixstowe, more than 600 fundraisers took part in a dip in aid of the St Elizabeth Hospice, which helps families in Suffolk.

People donned fancy dress, including elf outfits, Santa and his reindeer and a T-rex, to crunch across the shingle beach before dipping into the chilly sea.