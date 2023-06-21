In Pictures: Sun rises on Summer Solstice across Britain
Crowds have gathered across the UK to celebrate the dawn of the longest day.
People across the UK have gathered to celebrate this year’s Summer Solstice – the longest day and shortest night of the year.
Members of the Happy Seal Yoga class in Scarborough marked the occasion by stretching out and going for a swim as the sun rose in the North Yorkshire resort’s Cayton Bay.
In Wiltshire, crowds converged on Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain before dawn.
Others took a ride on the London Eye to get the best view of the sunrise.