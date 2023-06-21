In Pictures: Sun rises on Summer Solstice across Britain

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People across the UK have gathered to celebrate this year’s Summer Solstice – the longest day and shortest night of the year.

Members of the Happy Seal Yoga class in Scarborough marked the occasion by stretching out and going for a swim as the sun rose in the North Yorkshire resort’s Cayton Bay.

In Wiltshire, crowds converged on Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain before dawn.

Others took a ride on the London Eye to get the best view of the sunrise.