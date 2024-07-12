Scots care about high bills, not structure of Scottish Tories, says Findlay

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

People in Scotland care about their high utility bills and not the structure of the Scottish Tories, a potential leadership hopeful has said.

Ahead of the party’s leadership contest beginning in earnest, a potential split from the UK-wide Conservatives has been floated.

The idea was initially put to members in 2011 in a failed leadership bid by by Murdo Fraser – who is said to be considering running again.

Mr Fraser pitched the split in 2011 (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail) ( PA Archive )

But the idea has been met with resistance, with fellow hopeful Russell Findlay, who urged the party “not to turn inwards” during the upcoming leadership election to replace Douglas Ross.

Writing in the Times – in the second such article he has written this week – Mr Findlay said: “Our job is to serve the public, providing high standards of services and giving everyone the opportunity to succeed, no matter the challenges they face.

“We must not turn inwards and spend all our time debating proposals to split the Scottish Conservatives from the UK party.

“People facing big bills don’t care about the party structure.

“They care about their mortgages, their taxes and their duty to leave the country in a good state for future generations.

“Victims failed by the court process won’t be helped by a debate about our party logo. People waiting for a GP appointment won’t be helped by us talking about what name we should call ourselves.”

We need a fresh start as a party with a distinct new Scottish identity Russell Findlay

Mr Findlay said the party can spend the period leading up to the 2026 Holyrood election debating the party’s internal machinations, or “get on with the job here in Scotland to build our own vision of a modern popular Conservative Party”.

But the party’s justice spokesman – who was first elected in 2021 – said there should be a “sensible review” of the relationship between the UK and Scottish parties.

“Let’s have that review, but let’s remember it’s our values and policies that will win future votes,” he wrote.

“We need a fresh start as a party with a distinct new Scottish identity,” he added.

“But the name of that party won’t make any difference to people who want a more resilient NHS, the roads fixed, safe communities and the creation of quality jobs.

“Let’s change our party by focusing on what matters to the public.”

The leadership contest is yet to be declared, with the party’s management board having met this week for initial discussions.