In Pictures: UK tries to keep cool in heatwave as temperatures soar

The Met Office has confirmed that the UK is on track for its hottest day on record, with even higher temperatures predicted for Tuesday.

Pa
Monday 18 July 2022 13:53
A man uses a newspaper as a fan whilst travelling on the Bakerloo line (Yui Mok/PA)
A man uses a newspaper as a fan whilst travelling on the Bakerloo line (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

The UK is facing travel disruption, closed schools and health warnings as the country braces for extreme heat over the next two days with temperatures set to soar into the high 30s in some areas on Monday, while Tuesday is predicted to be even hotter.

The chief executive of the Met Office, Professor Penelope Endersby, confirmed “we may well see the hottest day in the UK in history” on Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be even hotter, with some forecasts estimating highs of 43C (109F), she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

By 12pm, the top recorded temperature was 34.8C (94.6F) in Charlwood in Surrey, according to the Met Office.

Heathrow had reached 34.5C (94.1F), Kew Gardens was 34.4C (93.9F) and St James’s Park in London saw temperatures of 34.3C (93.7F).

Palm House supervisor Will Spolestra waters the plants at the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew where temperatures inside the greenhouses are cooler than outside during the heatwave (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

Paddleboarders on the River Thames near Richmond (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)
Soldiers from the Queen’s Guard deliver water to their colleagues on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
People preparing to enter the water in Penzance, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office Paul Davies told Sky News the weather charts he had seen on Monday were “astounding” and unlike any he had observed throughout his 30-year career.

He warned the rise in temperature is “entirely consistent” with climate change and said the “brutality” of the heat could become commonplace by the end of the century.

Mr Davies said temperatures will ease from next Wednesday onwards but warned another heatwave later in summer could not be ruled out.

A polar bear at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, as the park is temporarily closed due to the hot weather (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
A man sunbathes close to the water in Mousehole, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
Bethan Lewis, 30, with her 18 months old child, Ellis Forsyth, from Gosforth by the colourful beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse defended the idea that people could still go to the beach. 

He told Sky News: “Some people may wish to.

“It will be cooler at the coast than it is at the centre of the country, particularly in the Midlands and in London.

“But what we are saying to people is that they need to take responsibility for themselves, recognise that this is a really ferocious heat that we haven’t seen in this country before and adapt their behaviour accordingly.”

A police officer pouring water on a police horse on Whitehall in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scorched grass in Greenwich Park, south east London.
(PA Wire)
Warmest UK July temperatures (PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

