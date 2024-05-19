Campaigners to rally ahead of final infected blood report

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

People affected by the infected blood scandal are to rally together for a final time before the final report into the scandal is published.

The Infected Blood Inquiry will publish its final report on Monday and is expected to shine a light on how “wrongs were done at individual, collective and systemic levels”.

Tens of thousands of people were infected with contaminated blood through infected blood products or blood transfusions between the 1970s and early 1990s.

An estimated 3,000 people have died as a result, while those who survived have lived with life-long health implications.

People affected by the scandal are to meet in Westminster on Sunday afternoon to mark the end of the inquiry.

Some of those in attendance will have been campaigning for decades for justice.

The Hepatitis C Trust said that the meeting will be a “time for reflection” and people in attendance have been asked to wear something red as a sign of unity, and bring photographs of lost loved ones.

A one-minute silence will be held to remember people who have died as a result.

The inquiry was launched in 2017 by then-prime minister Theresa May. This is the largest public inquiry ever carried out in the UK.