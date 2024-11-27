People injured after car collides with hospital building
Officers were called to the grounds of Torbay Hospital, Torquay, at 10.50am on Wednesday.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Multiple people have been injured after a car collided with a building at a Devon hospital, police have said.
Officers were called to the grounds of Torbay Hospital, Torquay, at 10.50am on Wednesday following the collision.
Devon and Cornwall Police said “a number of people” inside the building were injured.
The driver, a man in his 60s, was treated in hospital and several other people sustained minor injuries, the force said.
A woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, it added.
The force said: “Members of hospital staff and all three emergency services attended the scene and worked quickly to assist those who had been injured in the incident.
“Officers would like to thank hospital staff for their assistance in managing the scene and members of the public visiting the hospital for their patience.”