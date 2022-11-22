Six in 10 shoppers ‘will do more research than usual ahead of this Black Friday’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Six in 10 (60%) shoppers plan to spend more time researching and comparing prices ahead of Black Friday this year than they have previously, a survey has found.

More than a third (37%) say they have regretted not being better prepared ahead of key sales, according to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK for Vodafone.

Psychologist Dr Linda Papadopoulos said: “People are considering their purchases much more now than they have in a long time.

“The cost-of-living crisis has transformed our shopping habits, with shoppers now wanting to prepare ahead and look for even more ways to make their money go even further.”

When it comes to the latest tech, half of people (56%) surveyed consider the future value of the device they are looking to purchase, whether that means reselling or trading in for an upgrade in the future.

The cost-of-living crisis has transformed our shopping habits, with shoppers now wanting to prepare ahead Dr Linda Papadopoulos

Max Taylor, commercial director at Vodafone UK, said: “We know our customers are looking out for the best possible deals, now more than ever.”

The findings were released as Lloyds Bank issued a warning for shoppers to watch out for Black Friday scams.

The bank found that the volume of purchase scams jumped by 29% around Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. People aged 25 to 34 are the most likely to fall victim to purchase scams, which often start with bogus “deals” being advertised online.

Lloyds Bank’s fraud experts compared the number of purchase scams reported between Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year with an equivalent “normal” four-day period.

Clothes, trainers and games consoles are particularly likely to be used by scammers to lure in victims, the analysis found.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director, Lloyds Bank, said: “When shopping online, the best way to stay safe is to buy from a trusted retailer, and always pay by card for the greatest protection. If you’re unable to do those things, that should be a big red flag that you’re about to get scammed.”