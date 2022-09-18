Jump to content

Queue for Queen’s lying in state closes to new arrivals

People have been warned not to attempt to join the line for Westminster Hall.

Pa Reporters
Sunday 18 September 2022 23:09
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The queue to see the Queen’s lying in state has closed to new arrivals.

Thousands of people have made the steady pilgrimage across central London to pay their respects to the late monarch over the past four days.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said after 10.30pm on Sunday that the last people had been admitted to the queue to see the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

The department said: “The queue to attend Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State is at final capacity and is now closed to new entrants.

“Please do not attempt to join the queue.

“Stewards will manage those already nearby.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

The announcement had been expected throughout the day on Sunday as waiting times hit a peak of 14 hours at 10am.

By 9pm the waiting time was seven hours as the last crowds filed through, with people collecting wristbands for entry at London Bridge.

An hour earlier, people in the queue stopped and bowed their heads to observe the national minute’s silence.

They applauded to mark the end of the silence at 8.01pm.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Dozens of Metropolitan Police officers also assembled in silence beside mourners and later sang the national anthem.

St John Ambulance had expressed concern about cold temperatures overnight as people queue alongside the River Thames.

It said in the early hours of Sunday morning that 98 people needed medical support, with nine taken to hospital.

The final mourner will view the coffin at 6.30am on Monday ahead of the state funeral.

