Campaigners hold vigil to mark anniversary of Windrush scandal being revealed

The struggles faced by the Windrush generation “must never be in vain”, descendants said as they held a candlelit vigil to mark the sixth anniversary since the scandal was exposed.

More than 50 people, including campaigners and religious leaders, gathered in Windrush Square in Brixton on Saturday afternoon.

Candles were lit and speeches and prayers read to remember those who have passed away and to thank those who continue to campaign.

Bishop Doctor Desmond Jaddoo, the chairman of the Windrush National Organisation, told the PA news agency that the sacrifices and contributions made by the Windrush generation must never be forgotten.

The community does not trust the Home Office. It is the same directorate which runs the compensation scheme that also deals with deportation flights and detention centres Prof Patrick Vernon, campaigner

“We must never forget what happened. We are on the road to justice. The thing about it is that we settle for second best and this time that must not be allowed to happen,” he said.

“This isn’t just about those who have suffered. This is about ensuring that future generations don’t go through anything like this again. In addition to that, some 50 plus people have lost their lives, they’ve not made it through the journey. Their losses must never be in vain.”

The scandal first received widespread public attention in 2018, with the Government facing a furious backlash over the treatment of the Windrush generation – named after a ship that brought migrants to Britain from the Caribbean in 1948.

Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK before 1973 were automatically granted indefinite leave to remain.

But some were later challenged over their immigration status and denied access to healthcare and benefits, unlawfully detained and even deported, despite living in the UK legally for decades.

The Government promised to right the wrongs of what had happened but the compensation scheme, launched in April 2019, has been repeatedly criticised for the speed at which claims are being processed and payments made.

Professor Patrick Vernon, a Windrush campaigner, told the PA news agency “the community does not trust the Home Office” and called for the compensation scheme to be “completely revamped”.

“The community does not trust the Home Office. It is the same directorate which runs the compensation scheme that also deals with deportation flights and detention centres,” he said.

“So, it doesn’t feel like there’s any kind of neutrality. The Government talks about righting the wrongs, so I think it is only fair and reasonable for there to be a degree of independence.”

Prof Vernon said there needs to be more public awareness of the “human tragedy” of the scandal. He said victims and their descendants suffered “personal stress, depression, and anxiety” as a result of the scandal and at least 53 people had died before receiving compensation.

An Age UK report released in February found that a number of areas of the compensation scheme had failed those affected. It said that by the end of 2023, only 1,993 individuals had been offered compensation, fewer than one in seven (13%) of all whom the Home Office estimated to be eligible.

The charity has called for an independent body to take over the running of the compensation scheme.

One of the saddest things for me are the descendants of those affected who lost out on university places because you know how life-changing that can be, and we come across so many people who lost out on higher education opportunities Jacqueline McKenzie, lawyer

Jacqueline McKenzie, a human rights lawyer at Leigh Day Solicitors, works with clients affected by the scandal and the compensation process. “I’m working with between 200 and 300, if you include family members, on compensation,” she told the PA news agency.

“People have lost jobs, they lost their houses, they lost their businesses. Not many, but some people were denied access to medical care.

“One of the saddest things for me are the descendants of those affected who lost out on university places because you know how life-changing that can be, and we come across so many people who lost out on higher education opportunities.

“We see a myriad of people cutting across all social strata and from various communities. There isn’t just one narrative about the Windrush scandal.”

Speeches, poems and prayers were read by campaigners and church figures. It marked the first time that activist organisations and religious groups have come together to commemorate the Windrush generation and to campaign for justice with the same message.

Bishop Jaddoo said it was important the two groups were “on the same page” to “take the agenda forward”.

He said: “Today is a very special day because today is the coming together of the clergy and the campaigners on a united stage.

“Importantly, we are now going to be on the same page, so when the clergy talks to the Government, they are going to be doing so with the same message as the campaigners, a shared message.

“That tells you now the gravitas of who is here today, not just to remember but also to take the agenda forward.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to righting the wrongs of the Windrush scandal and making sure those affected receive the compensation they rightly deserve.

“We have paid more than £80 million in compensation and over 82% of claims have received a final decision.

“We continue to make improvements so people receive the maximum award as quickly as possible, whilst providing extensive support to help people access and apply to the compensation scheme.”