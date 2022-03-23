Performers wanted for Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Hemingway Design is looking for volunteers to join its cast, and also fashionistas with vintage outfits for the celebration.

Laura Elston
Wednesday 23 March 2022 17:57
Illustration of Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Platinum Jubilee Pageant/PA)
Illustration of Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Platinum Jubilee Pageant/PA)
(PA Media)

Organisers of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant are searching for volunteers to join the cast of performers.

The pageant is being staged on Sunday June 5 – the final day of the celebratory jubilee weekend.

Hemingway Design, which is bringing together the second act, The Decades, is looking for people to “represent and bring to life the subcultures that have emerged” during the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

It is also searching for fashionistas with vintage clothing to represent the monarch’s reign through the ages, and for classic cars, vehicles and bicycles.

Recommended

The pageant website said: “Most importantly, we’re seeking people who live and breathe the fashions of the times, we’re after authentic clothing or good quality replica.”

More information and registration forms can be found at cast.platinumpageant.com

Registrations close on March 27.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in