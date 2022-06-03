Five members of military faint while on duty at National Thanksgiving Service

It was a very warm and sunny day in London, with temperatures hovering at around 20C at the start of the service.

Genevieve Holl-Allen
Friday 03 June 2022 17:05
Five members of the military fainted while on duty at the National Thanksgiving Service during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Personnel from the Royal Air Force, Royal Marines, Household Cavalry and Coldstream Guards collapsed while stationed at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday morning.

Two members of the military guard of honour – one from the Royal Air Force Regiment and another from the Royal Marines – appeared to lose consciousness within half an hour of each other as they lined the steps up to the Great West Door waiting for the royal family to arrive.

The member of the Royal Air Force, who was stationed to the far left of the door, fainted and fell flat on his back on the steps before regaining consciousness.

A Military personnel faints ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The other man, who was standing closer to the Great West Door, momentarily appeared to lose consciousness approximately 20 minutes later, stumbling on the top steps before regaining his balance and being taken under the columns of the cathedral.

They were able to be escorted on foot away from the steps, despite stretchers being brought out.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “During today’s Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving, we can confirm five military personnel fainted while on duty.

“The safety of our Armed Forces is our top priority. All five individuals received treatment at the scene and none were transferred to hospital.”

It was a very warm and sunny day in London, with temperatures hovering at around 20C at the start of the service at 11am.

