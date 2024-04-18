Bodies of two men recovered near waterfall after search

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The bodies of two men have been recovered from near a waterfall after what is believed to have been a tragic accident.

Police Scotland said the men, aged 22 and 26, were pulled from the water at the Linn of Tummel waterfall in Perth and Kinross on Wednesday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday April 17, we received a report of two men, aged 22 and 26 years, in the water at the Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl.

“Emergency services attended and following searches in the area, the bodies of two men were recovered from the water.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, however there would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding these deaths.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”