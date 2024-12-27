Colleague pays tribute to ‘inspiring’ pilot who died following plane crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A colleague of a pilot who died after his light aircraft crashed near an airport has paid tribute to his “inspiring balance of passion, kindness, and intelligence”.

Nicholas Denison-Pender, 50, from Perthshire, was pronounced dead at the scene after the aircraft crashed near Fife Airport, Kinglassie, at about 11.40am on Monday.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Andrew Hart, chief executive of automotive research and consultancy firm SBD Automotive, where Mr Denison-Pender was chief operating officer, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Nicholas Denison-Pender.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“Although Nick had only been at SBD Automotive for a few months, he brought an inspiring balance of passion, kindness, and intelligence that made a lasting impact on all who spent time with him.”

A statement on the website of the company, which is headquartered in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, said being a private pilot was his “passion” and he also enjoyed outdoor pursuits with his family and fishing.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Nicholas as they come to terms with their loss Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson

Police Scotland said inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.

Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Nicholas as they come to terms with their loss.

“The family have asked for their privacy at this difficult time.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and we would ask for anyone with information to please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1136 of December 23.