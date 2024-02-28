Man found dead next to his dog had suffered gunshot wound, police confirm

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have confirmed that a 65-year-old man found dead next to his dog had suffered a fatal gun shot wound.

Brian Low, 65, was shot in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy, Perthshire, at about 8.30am on Saturday February 17, police said.

Emergency services attended but Mr Low, from Aberfeldy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said that “extensive inquiries” were ongoing into the death.

I am asking anyone with information, if you noticed anything out of the ordinary or heard anything of concern, to please contact us. It could be vital to our investigation Det Ch Insp Martin Macdougall, Police Scotland

He said: “Mr Low’s death was initially assessed as being non-suspicious and medical-related, but following a medical examination it was established he had injuries consistent with being fatally shot.

“The major investigation team were then contacted and a two-doctor post-mortem examination was scheduled.

“A post-mortem examination took place on February 23 which confirmed Mr Low had been fatally shot. A murder inquiry was launched immediately after.

“Family liaison officers were identified and Brian’s next of kin were made aware on the afternoon of Saturday February 24 about the significant update in the case.”

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the major investigation team, said: “Brian’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“Since criminality was established on Friday evening, the (detectives) have carried out a number of lines of inquiry and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive in this case.

“We are now turning to the public for information. Aberfeldy is a remote area with a close-knit community. Anything unusual would stand out.

“I am asking anyone with information, if you noticed anything out of the ordinary or heard anything of concern, to please contact us. It could be vital to our investigation.”

Local Area Commander Greg Burns said: “I understand this is an extremely concerning incident for a small, rural community but please be assured we are doing all we can to piece together the full circumstances and find whoever is responsible.

“High visibility patrols remain in the area and there will be an increased police presence as the investigation continues.”

He added: “This includes officers going door-to-door and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them.”