Salmond among former first ministers to be quizzed by MPs over relations with UK

All living former first ministers will give evidence to a Westminster committee on Scotland’s intergovernmental relations with the UK.

The Scottish Affairs Committee will hear from Nicola Sturgeon, Alex Salmond, Jack McConnell and Henry McLeish in the first half of the year.

It comes as the committee explores the relationship between Scotland’s two Governments 25 years since the Scotland Act 1998 was passed.

Mr Salmond, who served as first minister from 2007 to 2014, will be questioned by committee MPs on February 19, with the dates of the other former leaders yet to be confirmed.

It’s a clear demonstration of the importance of this work that all living former Scottish first ministers have agreed to appear in front of the committee as part of the inquiry into relations between the UK and Scottish governments since 1998 Pete Wishart, SNP MP

SNP MP Pete Wishart, chair of the committee, has extended the invitation to six former prime ministers who led the UK since the Scottish Parliament opened in 1999.

The inquiry has already received written evidence from Sir Tony Blair and Lord David Cameron, but Mr Wishart said they will now be asked to appear in person.

Gordon Brown, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss will also be asked to give evidence.

Mr Wishart said: “It’s a clear demonstration of the importance of this work that all living former Scottish first ministers have agreed to appear in front of the committee as part of the inquiry into relations between the UK and Scottish Governments since 1998.

“Given that we will hear from all living former first ministers of Scotland, we will be inviting all former UK prime ministers who have been in power since the implementation of the Scotland Act to appear in front of the committee.

“I sincerely hope they will match the commitment of their Scottish Government counterparts and accept our invitation.”