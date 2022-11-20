Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Scottish Bafta nominees arrive on the red carpet ahead of ceremony

Succession star Brian Cox, Outlaner’s Sam Heughan, Downton Abbey’s Phillis Logan and Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa were some of those seen at the event.

Katharine Hay
Sunday 20 November 2022 18:11
Peter Capaldi has been nominated as best actor for his role in Benediction at the Scottish Baftas (Ian West/PA)
Peter Capaldi has been nominated as best actor for his role in Benediction at the Scottish Baftas (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

Actor Peter Capaldi said he was “excited” to attend the Scottish Baftas where he will be receiving this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Film & Television award.

The Doctor Who star spoke on the red carpet as he arrived for the ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday evening.

He said: “The Scottish Baftas has a particular flavour to it.

“It’s good fun, and its a wee bit less up itself compared to other awards, so that’s nice.

“It’s very nice to be here.”

Recommended

The Glasgow-born, multi-talented actor has also been nominated for best actor for his role in Benediction, a 2021 biographical drama film about 20th Century war poet Siegfried Sassoon.

Other celebrities – including Succession star Brian Cox, Outlaner’s Sam Heughan, Downton Abbey’s Phillis Logan and Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa – also arrived for the event.

Speaking on the red carpet, Logan, who has been nominated this year for best actress in television for her role in Guilt, said: “It’s exciting to be here at this wonderful event.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was nominated.

“It’s lovely to see all this wonderful talent come together.”

Other nominees arriving at Sunday night’s event include Mark Bonnar, who is up for winning best actor for his role in Operation Mincemeat, Izuka Hoyle for best actress for her role in Boiling Point and Isabelle Sieb for best director of fiction for Vigil.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in