Scottish Bafta nominees arrive on the red carpet ahead of ceremony

Actor Peter Capaldi said he was “excited” to attend the Scottish Baftas where he will be receiving this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Film & Television award.

The Doctor Who star spoke on the red carpet as he arrived for the ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday evening.

He said: “The Scottish Baftas has a particular flavour to it.

“It’s good fun, and its a wee bit less up itself compared to other awards, so that’s nice.

“It’s very nice to be here.”

The Glasgow-born, multi-talented actor has also been nominated for best actor for his role in Benediction, a 2021 biographical drama film about 20th Century war poet Siegfried Sassoon.

Other celebrities – including Succession star Brian Cox, Outlaner’s Sam Heughan, Downton Abbey’s Phillis Logan and Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa – also arrived for the event.

Speaking on the red carpet, Logan, who has been nominated this year for best actress in television for her role in Guilt, said: “It’s exciting to be here at this wonderful event.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was nominated.

“It’s lovely to see all this wonderful talent come together.”

Other nominees arriving at Sunday night’s event include Mark Bonnar, who is up for winning best actor for his role in Operation Mincemeat, Izuka Hoyle for best actress for her role in Boiling Point and Isabelle Sieb for best director of fiction for Vigil.