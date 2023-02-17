Jump to content

No remains found despite reports of discovery linked to Peter Falconio – police

Reports suggested an alleged discovery in Australia’s Northern Territory was being ‘cross-checked’ against the case of the missing backpacker.

Josh Payne
Friday 17 February 2023 11:30
Murdered backpacker Peter Falconio and Joanne Lees (Handout/PA)
Murdered backpacker Peter Falconio and Joanne Lees (Handout/PA)
(PA Media)

Police have denied any human remains have been found despite reports linking an alleged discovery to missing British backpacker Peter Falconio.

The 28-year-old was murdered on a remote stretch of highway near Barrow Creek, about 200 miles north of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, on July 14 2001.

Bradley Murdoch was convicted in 2005 of killing Mr Falconio and assaulting his girlfriend Joanne Lees at gunpoint.

Murdoch is believed to have hidden Mr Falconio’s body, which has never been found despite extensive searches.

On Friday, media reports surfaced of human remains being discovered in the outback near Alice Springs, with the Sydney Morning Herald saying they would be “cross-checked against the Falconio case because of their age and location”.

But in a short statement, Northern Territory Police said current media reports are “factually incorrect” and that no remains had been recovered at all.

The force said: “No human remains have been located by Northern Territory Police, and a search is not currently being conducted.

“Current media reports are factually incorrect.”

The force’s Assistant Commissioner Michael White added: “Northern Territory Police would like to advise the public that speculating on the identity on any missing person causes unwarranted grief and trauma to the family and friends.”

