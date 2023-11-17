‘Ultimate archive’ of Fleetwood Mac from former band manager set for auction

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of items of Fleetwood Mac memorabilia documenting the rock band’s rise to fame is set for auction in Kent next week.

Gold and platinum discs and tour, venue, radio and TV contracts will be among the items up for sale from the band’s former manager, Clifford Adams, who also worked as their agent and co-songwriter from 1967 to 1974.

Mr Adams, also known as Clifford Davis, will also be parting with a personal letter from group founder Peter Green, who died in 2020.

Robin Fletcher, manager of Hansons Auctioneers Kent which will auction the collection in Tunbridge Wells on November 21, said: “This is an incredible, unique historical archive of one of the greatest bands of all time.

“Its comprehensive nature will stun and delight fans around the world. It’s priceless in terms of the wealth of information it offers.

“Thanks to Clifford’s decision to part with his memorabilia, fans can gain an insight into what life was like for the band in the early days and why Peter Green chose to walk away. His letter detailing his decision to shun wealth and live a simple life in Hawaii is deeply touching.”

The historic items are expected to bring global interest, and estimates are that the collection could sell for more than £20,000.

Mr Fletcher added that Mr Adams wants his memorabilia to “find new homes with fans who will appreciate the music and the memories”.

Mr Adams said he has kept the letter posted from Mr Green in Hawaii for 50 years and his collection also includes a postcard from bassist John McVie in 1974.

Mr Green’s driving licence which he gave to Mr Adams after developing a mental illness in 1981 will also be available to bidders.

Mr Adams said: “My archive is unique. There has never been anything like this available to buy in the band’s history …

“It’s the ultimate archive to own if you’re a Fleetwood Mac fan or considering writing a book about them.”

Reflecting on his friendship and time with the band, Mr Adams added: “I became their manager because Peter asked me to. He was the superstar of Fleetwood Mac. Fans call him the Green God. He’s regarded as the number one blues guitarist of all time, admired by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and BB King.

“In 1967 I went to see Fleetwood Mac, fell in love with them and became their agent. A couple of weeks later Peter asked me to be their manager. I said, ‘I’m not a manager, I’m an agent’. Peter said, ‘You are now’. He trusted me. We became really good friends.”

A preview of Mr Green’s letter to Mr Adams has also been made available ahead of the auction.

It reads: “Dear Cliff, I have decided to remain free of possessions. I am convinced I will be much happier knowing I have helped relieve suffering in the world and steering clear of big money.

“It is the only way I can feel enough spirit to carry on with music. I must be free, it’s very necessary for me. I hope you are not disappointed in me for this but here I feel I could begin a new life free of the past and I don’t need my own house or stash to do it, I just need freedom of heart and mind to enjoy life with others. I know you understand.

“Thanks Cliff for being a mate. Good luck. I’ll write as soon as I get an address. – Pete”.