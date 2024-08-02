‘Best day ever’ – sister celebrates Harry Charles’s jumping team gold

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The sister of equestrian gold medallist Harry Charles has said she had the “best day ever” watching her brother’s jumping team final.

Charles – along with teammates Scott Brash and Ben Maher – came first in the event, marking his first Olympic medal.

The 25-year-old emulated his father, Peter, with Friday’s win, after he secured gold in the same event at London 2012.

Charles’s sisters have competed up to national level in the sport and were there to cheer their brother on at Chateau de Versailles.

Harry Charles rode aboard Romeo 88 (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sienna, the youngest of the three siblings, posted a video of her brother receiving his medal on her Instagram story with the caption: “Best day ever.”

Her sister Scarlett posted a similar video of the trio of winners on the podium with the caption: “Olympic champions.”

The Charles family home, and the family business, is based at Heathcroft Farm in Hampshire.

According to its website, Charles has been competing at the top of showjumping for more than a decade.

Harry Charles won gold alongside Scott Brash and Ben Maher (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

“National champion at each respective age bracket, all the way through to under-21 level, Harry has consistently performed at the highest level,” the farm’s site said.

“Retaining a healthy level of sibling rivalry, Harry’s younger sisters Scarlett & Sienna have both competed up to national level in their own right.

“Growing up as one of the pre-eminent showjumping families in the world, having some of the strongest competition training alongside you each day has been vital in the development of Harry, as each member of the family continues to push one another for further success.”

After completing his clear round aboard Romeo 88 in Paris, Charles said: “I’m pretty speechless, I need a good few hours to reflect. That was probably the best round of my life at the biggest moment in my career so far.

“To have me be good and Romeo come through like that on this stage and at this moment – it’s taken a lot to get to this position and I’m really proud of him.”