Tributes paid to Scottish hotel manager who died in St Lucia bar shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have been paid to a “lovely” man who died in a shooting at a bar on the Caribbean island of St Lucia which left another British man injured.

Donnie McKinnon and Peter Jackson were at a bar in Market Road, Soufriere, when the incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

Mr McKinnon, 48, from Scotland, died while Mr Jackson, 72, was taken to hospital.

Police in Saint Lucia are treating the death as homicide and have launched an investigation.

We will remember him as the lovely, unassuming and very popular guy we all knew Marcliffe Hotel spokeswoman

Mr McKinnon previously worked as manager at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen.

A hotel spokeswoman said: “All of us at the Marcliffe Hotel are devastated to hear of the death of Donnie McKinnon in such terrible and violent circumstances.

“We are all part of the Marcliffe family – staff past and present – and to lose Donnie in such a way has deeply saddened us all.

“We will remember him as the lovely, unassuming and very popular guy we all knew; he will be sorely missed. We send our love and condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.”

The St Lucia Times reported that both men had lived on the island for some time.

A Royal Saint Lucia Police Force spokesman said: “The matter is under investigation. We are taking statements from individuals and we have officers on the ground right now.”

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a British man who has been injured in St Lucia.”